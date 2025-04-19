NBA playoff guide: Who plays when, how to watch, what the odds are

It's go time. The race for the Larry O'Brien Trophy is finally beginning.
The 2025 NBA playoffs start Saturday with four games: Indiana-Milwaukee, Denver-Los Angeles Clippers, New York-Detroit and Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota.
The other four Game 1s are Sunday: Oklahoma City-Memphis, Boston-Orlando, Cleveland-Miami and Houston-Golden State.
Miami and Memphis claimed the last two spots with play-in wins on Friday night. The Heat became the first team in the play-in tournament's 5-year history to win two road games on the way to grabbing a postseason berth.
Miami is just 14-17 since the All-Star break, including the two play-in victories. Memphis, including Friday's win, went 13-17 since the break. But the Heat and Grizzlies got in, which is all that matters.
Saturday's national TV schedule
1 p.m. — Milwaukee at Indiana (ESPN)
3:30 p.m. — L.A. Clippers at Denver (ESPN)