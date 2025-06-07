12 things to know about TPS, humanitarian parole and deportation for Afghans and Venezuelans

Why don’t Venezuelans in Minnesota feel it’s safe to return home?

Venezuelan nationals fear arrests and political persecution in Venezuela, Pottratz Acosta said.

Who in the U.S. government determined Afghanistan and Venezuela are safe for returning migrants?

In order to terminate TPS, the Secretary of Homeland Security must assess whether conditions are safe for return. Secretary Kristi Noem announced in early February and early May that conditions were safe in Venezuela and Afghanistan respectively — an opinion at odds with widespread reporting about political persecution in both countries.

What happens to immigrants from Afghanistan and Venezuela who lose TPS status?

Despite the end of TPS for Venezuelans and Afghans, both groups may have strong asylum claims based on political dangers faced in their home countries, according to Pottratz Acosta.

What should Afghan and Venezuelan immigrants do to manage their new situation?

As the Trump administration tries to expedite the deportation process, Pottratz Acosta recommends people who had TPS carry proof of their legal status at all times. This action may reduce the likelihood that they will be wrongfully detained and give them a stronger legal claim if they are wrongfully detained.

How can immigrants manage the stress of these challenges?

Afghans in Minnesota under TPS have expressed mounting fear of returning to Afghanistan, Sajady said. But she’s been advising clients to remain focused on trying to build a new life in the United States. She notes that her nonprofit, the Afghan Cultural Society, focuses on offering community and solace to those under distress. Amid growing fears, the Afghan Cultural Society continues to hold events featuring food and music, providing a sense of community to Afghans in Minnesota.

Is it safe for TPS and asylum seekers to travel?