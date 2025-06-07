12 things to know about TPS, humanitarian parole and deportation for Afghans and Venezuelans

In early May, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration’s order to terminate temporary protected status (TPS) for Venezuelans.
The administration also decided to revoke TPS for Afghans in the United States.
Temporary protected status is an immigration classification that protects people from deportation and allows them to work in the United States. People from these countries have often experienced threats from armed conflict, environmental disasters or other dangers. In revoking TPS, the Trump administration declared that Afghanistan and Venezuela are safe places to return — a conclusion at odds with most accounts from people inside the countries.
The administration’s revocation means that some 3,000 Venezuelans and 3,000 Afghans living in Minnesota can be deported. Many immigrants from these countries say they fear political persecution if they were to return home.
On May 29, Sahan Journal invited two experts — Nasreen Sajady, the executive director of the Afghan Cultural Society in Minneapolis, and Ana Pottratz Acosta, a professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul — to share the experiences of community members and clients who are trying to navigate the changing landscape of immigration in the United States.
What is TPS?
Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, is a short-term immigration status granted to people from nations experiencing natural disasters or civil turmoil. It allows people to live and work in the United States, on a nation-by-nation basis, and was authorized by Congress in 1990.
Why have Afghans and Venezuelans received TPS status?
Following the fall of the Afghan government and the resurgence of the Taliban, the Biden administration granted TPS to Afghanistan in 2022. Similarly, the Biden administration granted TPS to Venezuelans in 2021 after worsening political persecution and humanitarian crises under the rule of President Nicolás Maduro.
Why are Afghans in Minnesota afraid to return home?
According to Sajady, Afghans tell her they fear retribution from the Taliban because of their previous political involvement or their history of assisting the U.S. military.