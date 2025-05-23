Venezuelan family in Minnesota pursues asylum amid court battle over TPS

Luis Juárez said he fled political persecution in Venezuela four years ago, bringing his wife and son with him to Minnesota. The family was among the many Venezuelans granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS), as the former Biden administration described a “severe humanitarian emergency” under the regime of President Nicolás Maduro.
Now the fate of families like his is in limbo after the U.S. Supreme Court decided this week to allow President Trump to revoke legal protections for some 350,000 Venezuelans covered by TPS while a legal battle over the program plays out in a lower court. The administration had moved to allow TPS to expire for many Venezuelans in April — saying it is contrary to the national interest to allow them to remain — and the top court lifted a California judge’s ruling to put those plans on hold.
“I want to be here until Venezuela becomes a country where I can go back home,” said Juárez, 38, from his living room in St. Paul.
Juárez has now pinned his hopes on an asylum case he filed with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) last fall. An earlier asylum claim he filed in immigration court was closed, he said, after the court learned that he received TPS in 2023.
Venezuelans are the third largest nationality represented in Fort Snelling Immigration Court, where they had 4,130 pending cases as of March. It’s unknown how many of them also received TPS, though the National Immigration Forum estimates about the same number of Venezuelans are in the program in Minnesota.
After settling here in 2021, Juárez took a job as a Spanish teacher at a Catholic school; his wife Mayrink Cumana works as a cook at a daycare. As Juárez recounted their struggles in Venezuela, Cumana, 47, stepped out to pick up their 16-year-old son from tennis practice.
“I think the government should really research the people they’re about to deport,” said Juárez. “I believe that a lot of people that are getting deported don’t have criminal backgrounds and they have a lot to contribute to this country. … A lot of Venezuelans, like in my case, are educated and professional people.”
Growing up, he always wanted to join the Venezuelan military.