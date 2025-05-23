Venezuelan family in Minnesota pursues asylum amid court battle over TPS

He said the trouble started around 2013, when President Hugo Chávez died of cancer. Maduro, then vice president, took over the presidency and later won a special election. Food, gas and medicine became harder to come by, according to Juárez, and military officers were ordered to take part in corrupt political schemes. For example, he said, his superiors ordered him to follow the directions of a mayor involved in a scheme to sell overpriced insulin, propane and food to mine workers. Juárez said he tried to push back, but insubordination in the military was a crime.