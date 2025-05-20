Trump wants to end Temporary Protected Status for some immigrants. What is it?

Millions of people, many from troubled nations, live legally in the United States under various forms of temporary legal protection. Many have been targeted in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.
On Monday, the Supreme Court allowed the administration to end protections that had allowed some 350,000 Venezuelan immigrants to remain in the United States. That group of Venezuelans could face deportation.
The Venezuelans had a form of protection known as Temporary Protected Status. Administration officials had ordered TPS to expire for those Venezuelans in April. The Supreme Court lifted a federal judge's ruling that had paused the administration's plans.
Here's what to know about TPS and some other temporary protections for immigrants:
Temporary Protected Status
Temporary Protected Status allows people already living in the United States to stay and work legally for up to 18 months if their homelands are unsafe because of civil unrest or natural disasters.
The Biden administration dramatically expanded the designation. It covers people from more than a dozen countries, though the largest numbers come from Venezuela and Haiti.
The status doesn't put immigrants on a long-term path to citizenship and can be repeatedly renewed. Critics say renewal had become effectively automatic for many immigrants, no matter what was happening in their home country.