UnitedHealth sues The Guardian, alleging defamation in coverage of nursing home care

In its latest effort to confront what it sees as misinformation, UnitedHealth Group lodged a defamation lawsuit against The Guardian over a May news article that asserted the Eden Prairie-based health company grew its profits and harmed patients by slashing nursing home transfers to hospitals.
In a complaint filed this week in a Delaware court against the international news publication, UnitedHealth said the article contained numerous false accusations, including that the health care company secretly paid nursing homes to enroll patients in UnitedHealthcare insurance and then coerced residents to sign do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders, preventing costly hospitalizations and lifesaving treatments.
The Guardian said in a statement that it stands by its story.
The defamation lawsuit claims the news organization relied partly on “intentionally deceptively doctored documents” to support its claims, including an internal UnitedHealth Group email that was misleadingly cropped to exclude messages about how workers should comply with industry standards and help residents make informed decisions without making signed DNRs the goal.
“This is unquestionably defamatory. The Guardian effectively accuses UnitedHealth of intentionally causing the premature deaths of patients by fraud,” the complaint says. “Such an accusation could not be more serious. And it could not be more false.”
The Guardian said its reporting was factual, based on thousands of corporate and patient records, publicly filed lawsuits, declarations submitted to federal and state agencies, and interviews with more than 20 current and former UnitedHealth employees. It also incorporated statements and information provided by UnitedHealth itself over several weeks.
“It’s outrageous that in response to factual reporting on the practice of secretly paying nursing homes to reduce hospitalizations for vulnerable patients, UnitedHealth is resorting to wildly misleading claims and intimidation tactics via the courts,” the news organization said.
The day the investigative report was published, shares of UnitedHealth Group lost 6% of their value.