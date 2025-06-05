Health Care

UnitedHealth sues The Guardian, alleging defamation in coverage of nursing home care

Eden Prairie-based health care giant seeks an award for damages and an injunction. The news organization based in the United Kingdom says it stands behind its reporting.

By Christopher Snowbeck

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 5, 2025 at 9:39PM
The Eden Prairie headquarters of Optum and its parent company, UnitedHealth Group, on May 27. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In its latest effort to confront what it sees as misinformation, UnitedHealth Group lodged a defamation lawsuit against The Guardian over a May news article that asserted the Eden Prairie-based health company grew its profits and harmed patients by slashing nursing home transfers to hospitals.

In a complaint filed this week in a Delaware court against the international news publication, UnitedHealth said the article contained numerous false accusations, including that the health care company secretly paid nursing homes to enroll patients in UnitedHealthcare insurance and then coerced residents to sign do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders, preventing costly hospitalizations and lifesaving treatments.

The Guardian said in a statement that it stands by its story.

The defamation lawsuit claims the news organization relied partly on “intentionally deceptively doctored documents” to support its claims, including an internal UnitedHealth Group email that was misleadingly cropped to exclude messages about how workers should comply with industry standards and help residents make informed decisions without making signed DNRs the goal.

“This is unquestionably defamatory. The Guardian effectively accuses UnitedHealth of intentionally causing the premature deaths of patients by fraud,” the complaint says. “Such an accusation could not be more serious. And it could not be more false.”

The Guardian said its reporting was factual, based on thousands of corporate and patient records, publicly filed lawsuits, declarations submitted to federal and state agencies, and interviews with more than 20 current and former UnitedHealth employees. It also incorporated statements and information provided by UnitedHealth itself over several weeks.

“It’s outrageous that in response to factual reporting on the practice of secretly paying nursing homes to reduce hospitalizations for vulnerable patients, UnitedHealth is resorting to wildly misleading claims and intimidation tactics via the courts,” the news organization said.

The day the investigative report was published, shares of UnitedHealth Group lost 6% of their value.

It was the latest in a series of blows to the share price amid financial missteps by the company, an abrupt CEO change and a Wall Street Journal report in May revealing a criminal fraud investigation related to it business practices in the Medicare Advantage program.

The lawsuit against The Guardian is another example of UnitedHealth Group more aggressively confronting what the company regards as misinformation.

Earlier this year, the company engaged in a protracted public dispute with a surgeon in Texas and a prominent activist investor that included company demands for them to remove social media posts related to why the doctor felt she had to leave the operating room one day to argue for coverage.

Related Coverage

Health Care

UnitedHealth shares fall amid allegations of secret payments at nursing homes

Health Care

As alleged CEO killer heads to court, UnitedHealth spars with surgeon, investor in coverage dispute

The lawsuit against The Guardian seeks financial damages plus an injunction to remove, retract and prevent republication of any statements the court decides are defamatory.

The request for an injunction is significant, because they’re seldom sought or granted in libel cases, said Jane Kirtley, a professor of media ethics and law at the University of Minnesota.

The broader goal of the lawsuit “certainly could, in part, be a warning to other news media, not to engage in close investigation of UnitedHealthcare,” Kirtley said. “That certainly is one of the reasons that companies file lawsuits like this, to discourage others from pursuing similar lines of inquiry.”

If the litigation ever reaches the damages phase, Kirtley questioned whether UnitedHealth would be able to show a connection between The Guardian’s report and purported business/reputational harms, given the publication’s somewhat limited reach in the U.S. and other challenges facing the company.

about the writer

about the writer

Christopher Snowbeck

Reporter

Christopher Snowbeck covers health insurers, including Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, and the business of running hospitals and clinics.

See Moreicon

More from Health Care

See More

Retail

Minnesota’s med spa industry rises in popularity — and with little regulation

card image

Aesthetic treatments are thriving in Edina, but unclear laws raise safety questions.

Health Care

UnitedHealth shareholders give tepid support to $60M in stock-based pay for new CEO

card image

Greater Minnesota

Minnesota emergency rooms see uptick in patients due to wildfire smoke

card image