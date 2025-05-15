Adding to UnitedHealth woes, Wall Street Journal reports Justice Department has launched criminal investigation

UnitedHealth Group stock was sliding again Thursday as the market took in a report in the Wall Street Journal that the U.S. Department of Justice has launched a criminal fraud investigation of Medicare billing practices, the latest development in a string of allegations about the Eden Prairie-based company.
In a story posted late Wednesday, the Journal quoted unnamed sources familiar with the matter who said the investigation is overseen by the health care fraud unit of the Justice Department’s criminal division, and it has been ongoing since at least last summer. Investigators are focusing on the company’s business practices in Medicare Advantage health plans, although the exact nature of the allegations is unclear.
The Eden Prairie-based health care company said in a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune on Wednesday night that it’s not been notified by the Justice Department of any such investigation and called the story “deeply irresponsible.”
“We stand by the integrity of our Medicare Advantage program,” the health care company said.
UnitedHealth Group stock fell 14% in morning trading Thursday, marking the second major downward movement this week after the company abruptly announced Tuesday that CEO Andrew Witty was stepping down, to be immediately replaced as chief executive by Chairman Stephen Hemsley.
The news Wednesday followed reports earlier this year that the company’s Medicare Advantage business was being investigated in a civil probe, after it had been singled out in a federal watchdog report for the questionable use of diagnosis data to boost payments from the government program for seniors by billions of dollars.
Allegations that insurers including UnitedHealthcare, the massive health insurance division at UnitedHealth, have gamed Medicare’s risk-rating system in order to wrongly inflate their federal payments are not new. The company is still fighting a whistleblower lawsuit first filed in 2011 by an insider named Benjamin Poehling, who made similar allegations.
But investigative news reports over the past year, combined with widespread public anger at the company that was piqued following the killing of a top company executive on a public sidewalk in New York City, have contributed to the sense that UnitedHealth Group — a giant player in the nation’s health care economy and the largest firm in Minnesota — has become a company under siege.