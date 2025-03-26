Lawsuit alleges securities fraud, profit-boosting scheme at UnitedHealth Group

A massive pension plan in California alleges UnitedHealth Group has engaged in a wrongful profit-making scheme through its Medicare Advantage business that wasn’t disclosed, allowing top executives to reap millions in stock trades based on nonpublic information, according to an amended lawsuit filed in Minnesota this month.
The Eden Prairie-based health care giant blasted the complaint, saying in a legal filing that it substitutes page volume for substance, ignores government support for the company’s Medicare Advantage practices and misreads records showing executives actually increased their stock holdings, “which is the opposite of selling to profit from alleged fraud.”
The 158-page complaint in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota, filed last year and amended late last week, incorporates allegations of questionable Medicare Advantage billing practices at UnitedHealth Group that were detailed in separate investigative reporting projects last year by the Wall Street Journal and the online publication STAT.
CalPERS, the pension fund that manages $500 billion in assets for public sector retirees in California, is lead plaintiff in the putative class-action complaint, which was brought on behalf of purchasers of UnitedHealth Group common stock between Sept. 22, 2021 and Feb. 20, 2025.
“As the nation’s largest public pension fund, CalPERS purchased more than 1.8 million shares of UnitedHealth stock during [a two-year portion of] the period covered by the lawsuit,” the California Public Employees’ Retirement System said in a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune. “Our court filings ... state that the pension fund posted losses of more than $76.3 million in the investment [between March 14, 2022, and Feb. 27, 2024] due to the alleged actions of UnitedHealth — larger losses than any other plaintiff.”
UnitedHealth Group is parent company for UnitedHealthcare, the nation’s largest health insurer, and Optum, a fast-growing health services business that provides IT consulting, pharmacy benefits and a national network of outpatient medical clinics.
The clinics, and their interaction with the company’s Medicare Advantage health plans, have been a focus of the recent investigative journalism reports as well as the CalPERS lawsuit.
UnitedHealth Group insists the complaint fails to show any false or misleading statements, doesn’t specify what laws the company allegedly violated and contradicts the fact that the federal agency running Medicare “has consistently found that programs like the one the plaintiff complains about are legal, provide significant benefits for the health care system and are heavily scrutinized to deter abuse.”