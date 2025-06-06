Worth It podcast: Prince week, a giant pencil, pool parties and women’s sports

We’re talking about some of the best ways to kick off a great summer. It’s the unofficial Prince Week in Minnesota, but the celebrations are legit. We’ll be your guide to the purple festivities. The state health department has cracked down on unlicensed pools and hot tubs, so what does that mean for your pool party plans? Plus, why a thousand people visit a 20-ft pencil every June and the winning Minnesota women’s sports teams to watch this summer.