Worth It podcast: Prince week, a giant pencil, pool parties and women’s sports

(Listen here on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music)
We’re talking about some of the best ways to kick off a great summer. It’s the unofficial Prince Week in Minnesota, but the celebrations are legit. We’ll be your guide to the purple festivities. The state health department has cracked down on unlicensed pools and hot tubs, so what does that mean for your pool party plans? Plus, why a thousand people visit a 20-ft pencil every June and the winning Minnesota women’s sports teams to watch this summer.
On this week’s episode
- Unofficial Prince Week features ‘a party with a purpose’
- Health Department cracks down on Minnesota hot tub and pool rentals
- 20-foot-tall pencil on Lake of the Isles lawn gets its annual sharpening
- How downtown, social justice and women’s sports play into Meet Minneapolis’ 10-year plan
This week’s guests
This week our guests are features reporter Rachel Hutton, deputy sports editor Naila-Jean Meyers, visual art critic and reporter Alicia Eler, and music critic Jon Bream.
Hosted by Nicole Norfleet and Aaron Brown, “Worth It” is a collaboration between the Minnesota Star Tribune and Lemonada Media. The production team includes Melissa Townsend, Tiffany Bui, Kryssy Pease, Zoë Jackson, Casey Darnell, Steve Nelson and Jenni Pinkley.