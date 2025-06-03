20-foot-tall pencil on Lake of the Isles lawn gets its annual sharpening

When is a pencil not just a pencil?
When it’s on John and Amy Higgins’ lawn across from Lake of the Isles, is 20 feet tall and gets an annual public sharpening that draws crowds of more than 1,000 people.
The giant pencil, known as LOTI Pencil, will get its fourth annual sharpening on Saturday afternoon. The event kicks off another Minneapolis summer filled with outdoor art festivals and (hopefully) not a single day below 65 degrees.
This year’s pencil sharpening falls on Prince’s birthday ― and the pencil is ready.
“Because of leap year, by coincidence, it’s going to be another 12 years before Prince’s birthday is on a Saturday,” John Higgins said. “Maybe one of the pencil crew dances [five people dressed in pencil costumes dance] will be to a Prince song. We’ve got special commemorative purple Prince pencils. We typically hand out yellow pencils.”
To sharpen the giant public artwork, LOTI Pencil creator and wood sculptor Curtis Ingvoldstad made a 4-foot-tall wooden pencil sharpener that he hoists onto the tip with help from his friend John Daugherty, and the pencil gets pointy again. Then, they throw the shavings to the crowd below.
This is a community ritual that’s also predicated on losing a bit of the pencil every year.
“The sacrifice of its monumentality is something that marks a year. ... And so this is the sacrifice ― the pencil has to be sharpened otherwise it wouldn’t have been used,” Ingvoldstad said.