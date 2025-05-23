Minneapolis Sculpture Garden’s giant spoon gets its turn for fresh coat of paint

Move over, cherry. It’s spoon time!
After a week of on-and-off rain, on Friday morning crews from the Walker Art Center and Fine Art Finishes began the four-day process of priming and repainting the spoon from Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen’s “Spoonbridge and Cherry” in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.
While the 1,200-pound cherry journeyed to New York nearly four years ago to receive a fresh coat of red paint, the spoon hasn’t had a makeover since 2017.
“The challenging part of this particular job is the scale, the size of it,” said Alex Obney, owner of Fine Art Finishes. “We did literally two weeks of sanding. I just wanted to remove as much previous paint jobs as possible so we’re not just building up more layers. We really went at it aggressively with the sanding, and fixed many cracks, so it was a lot of prep.”
Paint jobs on outdoor public sculptures can be compared to cars.
“If you parked your car outside in the same place for seven or eight years, and full-bore UV in the Minnesota weather, where the temperature fluctuation can be 140 degrees over a calendar year, you would definitely see some wear and tear on it,” said Joe King, director of collections and exhibitions management at the Walker Art Center.
While being painted, spoon stays attached to cherry and remains in the garden.
“It’s the biggest part of the piece, obviously,” said Robbie Frank, collections and exhibitions technician at the Walker Art Center.