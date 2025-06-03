Unofficial Prince Week features ‘a party with a purpose’

It’s unofficial Prince Week once again, and music lovers can attend a free block party in downtown Minneapolis, the annual pricey Celebration at Paisley Park or the stylish “party with a purpose” at the Woman’s Club of Minneapolis, among many events.
“The Gold Experience: A Celebration of Legacy, Music and Purpose” will be presented Wednesday by Purple Genealogy, a fan-founded philanthropic Facebook group, at the Woman’s Club.
A few years ago, one of the group administrators asked: “What if we gave an elevated cocktail party in the fashion of what Prince would do to celebrate his Purple fam?”
“Instead of having a party with people showing up in a Prince T and blue jeans, we want to do a party that would celebrate him but let’s do it stylish and elegant,” said Nadine Rivers-Johnson, one of three administrators of Purple Genealogy. “And let’s make it a party with a purpose, so it’s a party that has a philanthropic component to it.”
This year’s fifth annual affair will salute the 30th anniversary of Prince’s “Gold Experience” album that featured the hits “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” and “I Hate U.” Party guests are invited to wear something gold, Rivers-Johnson said.
DJ Willie Adams will spin, and revelers can sample hors d’oeuvres and themed cocktails and buy exclusive Prince merchandise.
After each of the four previous parties, Purple Genealogy has made a donation — a mural to the High School of the Recording Arts in St. Paul, a new floor at Sound 80 studios in Minneapolis and money to the local nonprofit Purple Playground that presents the Academy of Prince each summer in the Twin Cities for teenagers. Purple Playground will be the recipient of proceeds this year.
Purple Genealogy is not about tracing Prince’s family tree but about making sure that his legacy continues to grow.