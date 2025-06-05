Politics

Trump orders investigation into alleged cover-up of Biden’s decline

President Donald Trump’s executive order does not specify the parameters or legal justification for investigating President Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities.

The Washington Post
June 5, 2025 at 8:35PM
Then-President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump seen ahead of the 60th inaugural ceremonies on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Tom Brenner/For the Washington Post)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered a broad investigation into whether Joe Biden covered up a cognitive decline while in the White House and was incapable of executing presidential decisions — an unprecedented request that in theory could undermine thousands of Biden’s executive actions and pardons.

The order focused in part on whether Biden’s use of the autopen — a machine that uses real ink to duplicate a human signature — on executive actions was legitimate, or whether his aides used it to hide a president who was not cognitively capable of signing them himself.

Presidents have long used autopens to sign executive orders, and Trump has said that he also has used it for routine correspondence. Trump’s assertion that Biden’s use of the autopen may be problematic appears to conflict with guidance issued by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel in 2005, which determined that a president does not need to personally sign his signature on an official document for it to be considered valid.

Trump took particular aim in his executive order at the pardons that Biden issued in the final days of his presidency, including when he commuted the death sentences of 37 of the 40 people on federal death row. Those defendants are still serving life sentences.

“In recent months, it has become increasingly apparent that former President Biden’s aides abused the power of Presidential signatures through the use of an autopen to conceal Biden’s cognitive decline and assert Article II authority,” Trump wrote in his executive order. “This conspiracy marks one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history. The American public was purposefully shielded from discovering who wielded the executive power, all while Biden’s signature was deployed across thousands of documents to effect radical policy shifts.”

Trump and his aides have increasingly focused on Biden’s cognitive state and decision-making, partly by capitalizing on the recent book “Original Sin” by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson of Axios, which details efforts by White House aides to minimize attention on their boss’ age and mental acuity.

Biden, who was recently diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer, declined noticeably during his term as president and dropped his bid for reelection after a stumbling and incoherent debate performance against Trump last June. But he and his aides have rejected claims that he was not competent while in the White House

“Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency,” Biden said in a statement late Wednesday. “I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false.”

Trump and his political supporters have suggested that Biden was incapable of making his own presidential decisions, and that his aides instead were the ones running the country. Trump cited in his executive order a 2024 report from then-special counsel Robert K. Hur, who investigated Biden’s handling of classified documents. Hur decided not to bring charges, in part, he said, because Biden would appear sympathetic to a jury as an elderly man with a faulty memory.

Some Republicans have called for former Biden aides, as well as perhaps former first lady Jill Biden, to testify before Congress about the former president’s mental state.

Trump has entertained the notion, while conceding it would be painful for Jill Biden. “Well, I hate the concept of it,” he said last week. “It’s the wife of a man who was going through a lot of problems, and everybody that dealt with him understood that. And I guess it came out during the debate, loud and clear.”

Trump has focused on Biden’s use of the autopen since the beginning days of his presidency, suggesting without evidence that Biden’s aides sometimes used the pen without his knowledge.

Under Biden, Trump said, the White House issued more than 1,200 presidential documents, appointed 235 judges to the federal bench, and issued more pardons and commutations than any administration in U.S. history.

Trump does not specify in his executive order the parameters of or legal justification for an investigation, or indicate how he could attempt to undermine Biden’s previous orders.

Other Trump executive orders also have directed the Justice Department and other administration officials to investigate controversial topics. In April, Trump instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate fundraising platforms such as ActBlue, the central fundraising apparatus of the Democratic Party.

He also signed a presidential memorandum directing the attorney general to investigate two officials who challenged him during his first administration: former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor, a former homeland security official.

And Trump ordered other Justice Department “reviews,” including one into what he has described as the “weaponization” of the Justice Department against conservatives during the Biden administration.

Perry Stein, Matt Viser

The Washington Post

