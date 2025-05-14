Review: ‘Original Sin’ indicts the ‘cover-up’ of a steeply declining Joe Biden

You can fairly label that a cover-up — I would — but as far as conspiracies go, it’s hard to think of a less successful one. Before the end of Biden’s first year in office, a majority of voters had already concluded that he was too old to be president, a number that increased every year until, in the summer of 2024, it encompassed a sizable majority of the electorate. Given the realities of aging — there is no way for Joe Biden to get younger — this should have been alarming for Democrats everywhere. Some sources in the book plausibly tie Biden’s steep decline to the stress caused by his son Hunter, who spent the second half of his father’s presidency fighting several felony charges. It’s a claim that’s well supported in “Original Sin,” and it makes sense when you compare video footage of Biden in 2021 to Biden in 2024. The presidency undoubtedly took a huge toll on him — but he wasn’t exactly nimble when he first entered the White House. Even in the earlier clips, he’s still old, still shaky, still prone to fits of incoherence. Democrats surely noticed that Biden was old during the first two years of his term, but few raised concerns about his stamina — or the promise to serve as a “bridge” that implied he would only serve one term.