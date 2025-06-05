Air quality alert due to Canadian wildfires issued across northern Minnesota through Friday

An air quality alert was issued Thursday afternoon for northern Minnesota, from the North Dakota border to Lake Superior, to run through 7 p.m. Friday, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).
Included within the alert area are the cities of Bemidji, Duluth, East Grand Forks, Ely, Hibbing, International Falls, Roseau and Two Harbors, and the tribal nations of Fond du Lac, Grand Portage, Leech Lake and Red Lake.
Fine particle levels are expected to reach the red and orange air quality indexes, meaning the air is unhealthy for everyone and especially those with breathing conditions and other significant health issues. Everyone should avoid heavy exertion and limit time outside, the MPCA said.
A band of wildfire smoke was expected to drift from Canada into northern Minnesota behind a cold front on Thursday, the MPCA said. Most of the smoke will return to Canada on Friday and disperse, though some smoke may remain near the North Shore into Friday evening.
The alert concentrated on northern Minnesota follows extended air advisories for the entire state with Minneapolis experiencing the worst air quality of any city in the country Tuesday, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.