Blood trail on Franklin Avenue leads to man who stabbed woman in heart in 2014, murder charge says

Police tracked down the man locked up in a state prison hundreds miles away 10 years after he allegedly killed a woman on a Minneapolis street more than a decade ago, a criminal complaint says.
Laru Curls, 49, was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing of Nanette M. Haghi, 46, on Aug. 16, 2014, along E. Franklin Avenue between 4th and 5th avenues.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Curls, who is serving time in New York state for attempted murder while in the commission of a hate crime.
“It has been more than a decade since Nanette Haghi was killed on the Franklin Avenue Bridge, but the pursuit of justice must continue whenever and wherever possible,” read a statement from County Attorney Mary Moriarty. “The charge filed [Thursday] against Mr. Curls represents a new opportunity for accountability and closure in this incident.”
Haghi lived a challenging life on the city’s streets, having been arrested many dozens of times for prostitution, loitering and drug offenses.
Curtis Harper, a man who recalled Haghi while at the Peace House Community house on Portland Avenue S., told the Minnesota Star Tribune a few months afer Haghi’s death that despite her criminal history, she had “ a good heart. She would bring food to the people in the streets because she knew how it was.”
According to the complaint:
Two people in a vehicle told police they saw a man and a woman, later identified as Curls and Haghi, walking about 2:20 a.m. in the middle of Franklin Avenue above Interstate 35W. The two began to tussle for a bag Haghi was carrying.