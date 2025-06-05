The 7 bakeries we’re hitting for National Doughnut Day

National Doughnut Day arrives with a heralding of appreciation for the wonders of fried dough and sugar, but we’re here to campaign for freedom from day-specific eating. Every day can be a doughnut holiday, if you’re willing to get up early enough.
This is a love letter to seven of our favorites, including giant doughnut holes that still give us a pitter-pat heartbeat of anticipation; sour cream-redolent dough that blooms in a hot bath; brown butter flecks of toasty flavor suspended in sugar, and fluffy brioche dough brimming with fresh berry-laced whipped cream.
One day for doughnut appreciation is just not enough.
Bogart’s Doughnut Co.
Anne Rucker launched a thousand doughnut cravings when she debuted her fried beauties at a neighborhood farmers market, especially the brown butter-glazed charmers. Now, there’s brown butter soft serve, but the doughnuts still strike right to the heart of nostalgia with a small dose of modern-day doughnut appreciation. In addition to the usual offerings at the shop (and available at select co-ops around the metro area), Bogarts recently launched two new flavors. Over at Uptown’s Moona Moono cafe and shop, fans can sample a matcha raised, glazed and an old-fashioned yuzu poppyseed flavor. Old-fashioned, but ready for a new era, that’s the essence of Bogart’s.
904 W. 36th St., Mpls.; 5003 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, bogartsdoughnutco.com
Cardigan Donuts
Ever since it opened, there’s been a siren call emanating from downtown Minneapolis’ Cardigan Donuts, an eye-opening promise of wonderful breakfast treats. There’s an always-changing menu, but if there’s one doughnut that shines brightest, it’s the simplest: Cardigan’s take on the old-fashioned ($2.85) — the kind of cake doughnut that has a crackly top and broken edges, or what owner Justin Bedford calls “deep ridges and petals.” The profoundly moist bite gets its texture from a prodigious amount of sour cream worked into ice-cold batter that cracks when it hits the fryer. Those petals “catch” vanilla bean-infused glaze for an amalgamation of sweet and gooey goodness.
City Center, 40 S. 7th St., Mpls.; IDS Center, 80 S. 8th St., Mpls., cardigandonuts.com
Donut Star
A 50-year-old bakery burst into a new era when Twin Cities restaurateur Peter Sebastian (Mario’s, Estelle) took over the Burnsville strip-mall staple. Since then, Donut Star has expanded with a second location in Lakeville. We’re big fans of all the classics, now being made fresh from a pastry chef-written recipe, but no visit is complete without an apple fritter ($4). This ginormous apple specimen employs real chunks of apple, a light touch of cinnamon, and just enough sweet vanilla glaze.