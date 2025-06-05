The 7 bakeries we’re hitting for National Doughnut Day

When there’s a line out the door of this bakery three minutes after opening, your fear of being late for work is displaced by a fear of not getting the pastry you’ve been craving. Such is the case at this bakery, which anchors a corner on Prior Lake’s main street. No worries, though, there were plenty of treats left, and you can’t go wrong with any of them. If we had to choose, we’d opt for the specialty raised doughnuts ($3.50), so sweet and airy, or the caramel rolls ($4.25), dense, gooey and worth the splurge, even if not technically a doughnut. Beautiful fruit tarts, croissants and desserts also line the bakery case, and it’s worth following them on social media for a glimpse of the Edelweiss’ creativity. No surprise there — the owners are Joe and Laurie Lin of Cocoa & Fig.