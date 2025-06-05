5 Best Things

The 7 bakeries we’re hitting for National Doughnut Day

We set aside our normal dining feature to revisit our favorite spots for fritters, doughnut holes, caramel rolls and more.

By Joy Summers,

Nicole Hvidsten and

Sharyn Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 5, 2025 at 11:30AM
Four brioche stuffed doughnuts in a box with Thai tea, blackberry, rose lychee and strawberry black sesame flavors.
SoYen Desserts brioche-stuffed doughnuts in St. Paul's Lowertown are flavored with Thai tea, blackberry, rose lychee and strawberry-black sesame. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

National Doughnut Day arrives with a heralding of appreciation for the wonders of fried dough and sugar, but we’re here to campaign for freedom from day-specific eating. Every day can be a doughnut holiday, if you’re willing to get up early enough.

This is a love letter to seven of our favorites, including giant doughnut holes that still give us a pitter-pat heartbeat of anticipation; sour cream-redolent dough that blooms in a hot bath; brown butter flecks of toasty flavor suspended in sugar, and fluffy brioche dough brimming with fresh berry-laced whipped cream.

One day for doughnut appreciation is just not enough.

Bogart's brown-butter doughnut is a classic. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Moona Moomo black sesame latte and Bogart's Doughnut yuzu poppyseed doughnut inside the new Uptown cafe. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bogart’s Doughnut Co.

Anne Rucker launched a thousand doughnut cravings when she debuted her fried beauties at a neighborhood farmers market, especially the brown butter-glazed charmers. Now, there’s brown butter soft serve, but the doughnuts still strike right to the heart of nostalgia with a small dose of modern-day doughnut appreciation. In addition to the usual offerings at the shop (and available at select co-ops around the metro area), Bogarts recently launched two new flavors. Over at Uptown’s Moona Moono cafe and shop, fans can sample a matcha raised, glazed and an old-fashioned yuzu poppyseed flavor. Old-fashioned, but ready for a new era, that’s the essence of Bogart’s.

904 W. 36th St., Mpls.; 5003 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, bogartsdoughnutco.com

The "petals" on the glazed old fashioned doughnuts from Cardigan "catch" the vanilla bean glaze.
The "petals" on the glazed old fashioned doughnuts from Cardigan "catch" the vanilla bean glaze. (Provided/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Cardigan Donuts

Ever since it opened, there’s been a siren call emanating from downtown Minneapolis’ Cardigan Donuts, an eye-opening promise of wonderful breakfast treats. There’s an always-changing menu, but if there’s one doughnut that shines brightest, it’s the simplest: Cardigan’s take on the old-fashioned ($2.85) — the kind of cake doughnut that has a crackly top and broken edges, or what owner Justin Bedford calls “deep ridges and petals.” The profoundly moist bite gets its texture from a prodigious amount of sour cream worked into ice-cold batter that cracks when it hits the fryer. Those petals “catch” vanilla bean-infused glaze for an amalgamation of sweet and gooey goodness.

City Center, 40 S. 7th St., Mpls.; IDS Center, 80 S. 8th St., Mpls., cardigandonuts.com

The apple fritter at Donut Star is worth making a special trip. The bakery has two locations, in Burnsville and Lakeville. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Donut Star

A 50-year-old bakery burst into a new era when Twin Cities restaurateur Peter Sebastian (Mario’s, Estelle) took over the Burnsville strip-mall staple. Since then, Donut Star has expanded with a second location in Lakeville. We’re big fans of all the classics, now being made fresh from a pastry chef-written recipe, but no visit is complete without an apple fritter ($4). This ginormous apple specimen employs real chunks of apple, a light touch of cinnamon, and just enough sweet vanilla glaze.

2901 Cliff Road E., Burnsville, 7656 160th St. W., Lakeville; donutstarmn.com

Sweet on top of sweet is a great way to start the morning -- a glazed doughnut at Edelweiss Bakery in Prior Lake. (Nicole Hvidsten/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Edelweiss Bakery

When there’s a line out the door of this bakery three minutes after opening, your fear of being late for work is displaced by a fear of not getting the pastry you’ve been craving. Such is the case at this bakery, which anchors a corner on Prior Lake’s main street. No worries, though, there were plenty of treats left, and you can’t go wrong with any of them. If we had to choose, we’d opt for the specialty raised doughnuts ($3.50), so sweet and airy, or the caramel rolls ($4.25), dense, gooey and worth the splurge, even if not technically a doughnut. Beautiful fruit tarts, croissants and desserts also line the bakery case, and it’s worth following them on social media for a glimpse of the Edelweiss’ creativity. No surprise there — the owners are Joe and Laurie Lin of Cocoa & Fig.

16186 Main Av. SE., Prior Lake, edelweissbakerypl.square.site

Super-sized doughnut holes are a must at Funner Brothers. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Funner Brothers Donut Co.

This longtime neighborhood classic bakery is home to a true doughnut legend. The former Valley Pastries in Golden Valley updated its name to make it “funner,” but the scratch recipes remain. Fans and families line up for the fresh fried breakfast treats, but notice that everyone leaves with an additional dozen of the giant, hand-cut doughnut holes ($14/doz.). Co-owner Alex Loosbrock said, “It’s just a couple of bites, so you don’t feel as bad.” The only problem is trying to limit the bites to just one doughnut hole.

2570 Hillsboro Av. N., Golden Valley, funnerbrothers.com

Just like the sign says, there's a reason this place has been here for generations. (Joy Summers, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Mel-O-Glaze Bakery

A neighborhood destination for more than 70 years, Mel-O-Glaze is a must-stop when roaming near Lake Nokomis. There are plenty of sweet treats to choose from, but the bakery’s fame lies in its classic raised glazed ($3.50). The yeasty, pillowy raised glazed doughnuts are coated in a crackling shell that carries a faint citrus flavor. Plus, the bakery is decorated with joy: little cutout signs with jokes, chalk on the sidewalk and a staff that always seems genuinely happy to see you.

4800 28th Av. S., Mpls.

SoYen Desserts

Those lines forming on weekend mornings in Lowertown are doughnut fans angling for the full selection of weekly flavors offered at SoYen Desserts. At the shop open only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, these cream-stuffed, hand-rolled, brioche dough beauties ($5) often sell out quickly. Chef/co-owner Yen Fang’s inspired flavors dabble in Asian treats like Thai tea, yuzu, black sesame and seasonal berries. Hardcore fans head down to the bakery on Friday mornings, where it’s only open inside (follow the signs after 10 a.m.). Meanwhile, Saturday and Sunday farmers market attendees can order her sweets at an alley-facing window.

275 E. 4th St., St. Paul, soyendesserts.com

