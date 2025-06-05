Trump and Musk's relationship flames out just as it started, intensely and publicly

WASHINGTON — The breakup between the president of the United States and the world's richest man is unfurling much like their relationship started — rapidly, intensely and very publicly.
As President Donald Trump sat in the Oval Office on Thursday with Germany's leader at his side, he lamented his soured relationship with Elon Musk, his adviser-turned-social media antagonist. Trump said he was ''very disappointed'' with Musk after the billionaire former backer lambasted the president's signature bill of tax cuts and spending plans.
Trump suggested Musk, who left the government last month after spearheading the tumultuous Department of Government Efficiency, misses being in the White House and has ''Trump derangement syndrome.''
''He hasn't said bad about me personally, but I'm sure that will be next,'' Trump said. ''But I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot.''
Observers had long wondered if the friendship between the two brash billionaires known for lobbing insults online would flame out in spectacular fashion. It did, in less than a year.
''Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore,'' Trump said.
He said that he had helped Musk a lot and brushed aside the billionaire's efforts to get him elected last year, claiming that he would have won closely contested Pennsylvania even without Musk's help, which included spending at least $250 million supporting his campaign.
The Republican president's comments came as Musk has continued a storm of social media posts attacking Trump's ''Big Beautiful Bill'' and warning it will increase the federal deficit. Musk has called Trump's big tax break bill a ''disgusting abomination.''