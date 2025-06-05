Minnesota’s med spa industry rises in popularity — and with little regulation

Along France Avenue in Edina, med spas are almost as common as coffee shops, with nearly a dozen lining the street. Inside the Galleria, two — Lasérie and Lili Salon and Spa — sit beside one another.
There are many others in the Twin Cities, including in Wayzata and Highland Park in St. Paul.
The med spa industry is growing at 15% a year, fueled by social media influencers and more widely available medical-grade treatments, from laser treatments to Botox injections and IV infusions.
Sabyasachi Ghosh, associate vice president of Future Market Insights Inc., said the industry is “undergoing a transformative phase” driven by growing consumer acceptance of the minimally invasive procedures.
But medical professionals caution it’s still a buyer-beware field. Across the country, lawsuits have been filed against med spas where patients were burned or received botched injections.
And Minnesota’s regulation of the industry lacks clarity.
Katelyn Martinson, store manager of Face Foundrié Edina and a client at Lasérie , said clients, even those in their 20s, are looking for “anything to age gracefully” and that the treatments boost self-confidence.
“I’m on the side of ‘do what you want.’ With that being said, I think there is a line to be crossed when it comes to getting treatments,” she said. “The beauty industry is growing rapidly every day with new products and services that can help with aging and appearance. All med spas need to have integrity when it comes to treating the skin and someone’s face, focusing not on sales but truly improving someone’s skin for the better.”