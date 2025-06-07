Sports

French Open: No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka faces No. 2 Coco Gauff in the women's final

No.1 Aryna Sabalenka faces No. 2 Coco Gauff in the French Open final on Saturday with both women aiming to win the title for the first time.

The Associated Press
June 7, 2025 at 5:57AM

PARIS — No.1 Aryna Sabalenka faces No. 2 Coco Gauff in the French Open final on Saturday with both women aiming to win the title for the first time.

Gauff lost the 2022 French Open final at age 18 but the American beat Sabalenka in the 2023 U.S. Open final, Gauff's only major so far.

The 27-year-old Sabalenka, who is from Belarus, has won three majors but is appearing in her first French Open final.

It is the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 final in Paris since 2013, when Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova, and just the second in the last 30 years.

Sabalenka and Gauff have split their 10 previous matchups evenly, but Sabalenka won their most recent encounter, also on a clay court at the Madrid Open a month ago. ___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Dallas hosts Minnesota, looks to break home skid

Minnesota Lynx (8-0, 7-0 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (1-8, 0-5 Western Conference)

Sports

Pacers take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Thunder

Sports

A ball thrown from the stands causes moment of confusion in Braves-Giants game