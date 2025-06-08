Merab Dvalishvili retains his 135-pound championship at UFC 316 with President Trump looking on

NEWARK, N.J. — Merab Dvalishvili retained his 135-pound championship when he tapped out Sean O'Malley in the third round in the main event of UFC 316 on Saturday night at the Prudential Center.
Dvalishvili, a 34-year-old from the country of Georgia, won the belt in a convincing — though not aesthetically pleasing — unanimous decision last year over O'Malley. Dvalishvili had his number in the rematch in front of a packed crowd that included President Donald Trump and retired heavyweight great Mike Tyson.
Dvalishvili (19-4) sat on top of the cage and bellowed toward the fans in the start of an exuberant celebration of his 13th straight MMA victory.
''I'm on top of the world!,'' he said inside the cage.
He was the only 135-pound champion on the card who won his bout.
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison is now a UFC champion.
Harrison tapped out 135-pound champion Julianna Peña with five seconds left in the second round to add another major championship in her fight career.
No U.S. judoka — man or woman — had ever won an Olympic gold medal before Harrison beat Britain's Gemma Gibbons to win the women's 78-kilogram division at the 2012 London Olympics. She won gold again four years later at the Rio de Janeiro Games and made her MMA debut in 2018.