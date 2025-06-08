Sports

French Open: Defending champion Alcaraz faces No. 1 Sinner for the men's title

Jannik Sinner faces defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final on Sunday in a match pitting the world's top two men's players.

June 8, 2025 at 6:33AM

PARIS — Jannik Sinner faces defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final on Sunday in a match pitting the world's top two men's players.

They share seven major titles, four for Alcaraz and three for Sinner, who is in the French Open final for the first time.

The top-ranked Sinner has not dropped a set at Roland-Garros, while the No. 2-ranked Alcaraz has dropped four sets.

Sinner is on a 20-match winning streak in Grand Slam tournaments, after winning the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz owns a tour-leading 21-1 record on clay this year and has beaten the 23-year-old Sinner in their past four meetings.

He leads him 7-4 overall. ___

