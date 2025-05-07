Less farmland is going for organic crops as costs and other issues take root

SKANEATELES, N.Y. — Farmer Jeremy Brown taps the nose of a young calf. ''I love the ones with the pink noses,'' he says.
This pink-nosed animal is just one of about 3,200 cattle at Twin Birch Dairy in Skaneateles, New York. In Brown's eyes, the cows on the farm aren't just workers: ''They're the boss, they're the queen of the barn.''
Brown, a co-owner at Twin Birch, is outspoken on the importance of sustainability in his operation. The average dairy cow emits as much as 265 pounds (120 kilograms) of methane, a potent climate-warming gas, each year. Brown says Twin Birch has worked hard to cut its planet-warming emissions through a number of environmentally sound choices.
''Ruminants are the solution, not the problem, to climate change,'' he said.
___
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is a collaboration between Rochester Institute of Technology and The Associated Press.
___
Wearing a weathered hoodie and a hat promoting a brand of cow medicine, Brown was spending a windy Friday morning artificially inseminating some of the farm's massive Jerseys and Holsteins. He stepped over an electric manure scraper used to clean the animals' barn.