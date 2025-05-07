Less farmland is going for organic crops as costs and other issues take root

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as China steps up measures to shore up its economy and agrees to trade talks with the U.S. The S&P 500 index rose 0.3% in early trading Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 170 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. The Walt Disney Co. soared after easilily beating analysts' profit targets, raising its profit forecast and adding more than a million streaming subscribers. Super Micro Computer sank after reporting results that fell short of forecasts. The Federal Reserve announces its latest decision on interest rates later in the day.