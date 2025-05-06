The Latest: India fires missiles across the border with Pakistan, killing at least 1, officials say

India fired missiles across the border into Pakistani-controlled territory in at least three locations early Wednesday, killing at a child and wounding two other people, Pakistani security officials said. India said it was striking infrastructure used by militants.
Tensions have soared between the nuclear-armed neighbors over last month's militant attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir. India has blamed Pakistan for backing the militant attack, which Islamabad has denied.
India said it was striking infrastructure used by militants. India has moved to punish Pakistan after accusing it of backing the attack in Pahalgam in the disputed territory of Kashmir, which Islamabad denies, driving tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals to their highest point since 2019, when they came close to war after a suicide car bombing in Kashmir. The region is split between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety.
Here's the latest:
Pakistan's Sharif convenes national security committee
Pakistan's prime minister has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee on Wednesday morning, according to a government announcement.
Pakistan's prime minister calls Indian action an ‘act of war'
In a statement, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that ''Pakistan has every right to give a robust response to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given.''