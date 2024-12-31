O’Connell, of course, is only in his third season. He’s trending hard toward doing this gig for a long time, presumably in Minnesota, where Hall of Famer Bud Grant — 31st on the list at .621 (158-96-5) — is the gold standard. Bud would have been the first person to tap our brakes and say winning percentages are a fickle thing over a long career, as evidenced by his percentage dropping from .708 to .621 during a seven-year, career-closing stretch of 51-53-1.