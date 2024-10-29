‘All-Minnesota’ replaces ‘All-Metro’ as Star Tribune boosts high school sports coverage

With the Star Tribune’s deeper investment this year in coverage of communities across greater Minnesota, and the high school coverage team’s new similar commitment to covering student-athletes and teams across our state, the move fits. Readers will see, starting today with our girls and boys All-Minnesota soccer teams, that Star Tribune journalists will select 25 athletes in each team sport from across the state to form these teams. We’ll continue to name a Player of the Year, and this young man or woman could live in Ely, Edina, Edgerton, Eagan or anywhere in between.