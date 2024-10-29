Only 12 teams remain across the three classes of girls soccer semifinals that kick off today. But no shortage of talented players have taken the field across Minnesota this fall. We selected a list of 25 top girls soccer players in the state this year. We polled coaches at the top of their conferences and classes, considered team and individual success and observed games to put together our group of All-Minnesota Team honorees (in alphabetical order):
Molly Burkstrand, St. Cloud Tech, forward, senior: Awarded Class 2A Ms. Soccer for setting a new Minnesota single-season scoring record, with 62 goals and St. Cloud Tech’s first trip to state since 2001. College: Bemidji State.
Brianna Finnegan, Spring Lake Park, forward, senior: Scored 22 goals for the one-loss Panthers on the way to her Class 3A Ms. Soccer nomination.
Brooke Goerish, Spring Lake Park, goalkeeper, junior: 6-foot keeper stopped 91.2% of shots faced. Conceded 0.88 goals per game for top-10 Spring Lake Park.
Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy, forward, junior: A fast and powerful striker whose 39-goal season puts her career total at 154, already on Minnesota’s career leaderboard.
Olivia Halunen, Woodbury, defender, junior: Dominant 1-on-1 defender providing an attacking threat on set pieces and leading her backline to 11 shutouts in 15 games.
Sarah Hyde, Wayzata, midfielder, senior: An attacking midfielder savvy in the air and on the ball, with 18 goals and five assists for No. 1 Wayzata. College: Creighton.
Maya Johnson, Southwest Christian, forward, senior: Led the undefeated Stars to the 1A soccer semifinals with a team-best 24 goals and 15 assists.
Addy Judson, Holy Angels, defender, junior: Go-to defender on a team that allowed five goals and had 17 shutouts. College: Ole Miss.
Bee Kern, Breck, defender, senior: A top defender that could play any position but shut down some of the state’s top scorers for a strong 1A squad.
Hallie Khieu, Maple Grove, defender, senior: Versatile one-on-one defender directing Crimson backline to a Northwest Suburban Conference title.
Emma Kvant, St. Michael-Albertville, attacker, junior: Scored 29 goals for the Knights, including seven on their path to the Class 3A, Section 8 tournament title.
Ava Ligtenberg, Eagan, outside wing, senior: A Ms. Soccer finalist dominating up the touchline, scoring and assisting over Lakeville North to book Eagan’s 3A semifinal spot.
Jenna Maloy, White Bear Lake, forward, senior: Earned Class 3A’s Ms. Soccer by leading Suburban East Conference with 28 goals and 10 assists, even when double-teamed. College: South Dakota State.
Emma Marzean, Buffalo, goalkeeper, junior: Saved 91.4% of shots with a 0.65 goals-against average and nine shutouts in a tough Lake Conference schedule.
Ellen Neuharth, Holy Angels, midfielder, junior: Tri-Metro Conference Player of the Year with 22 goals and 16 assists. College: Minnesota.
Abby O’Brien, White Bear Lake, defender, senior: Top defender in the Suburban East Conference, stifling opponents’ transitions and scoring on corners. College: Northern Iowa.
Faith Peper, Mahtomedi, defender, senior: Senior centerback anchoring a defense that only conceded seven goals en route to 2A semifinals — and only four with Peper locking down the field. College: Morehead State, Kentucky.
Sam Perez, St. Charles, senior, forward: Won Class 1A’s Ms. Soccer thanks to her 35 goals and 12 assists en route to the 1A semifinals.
Sabina Peterson Rajalingam, Blake, midfielder, senior: A defensive midfielder shutting down quick forwards to secure an undefeated regular season for the Bears. College: Pomona.
Lou Ruffien, Edina, attacker, junior: A crafty, technical attacker leading the one-loss Hornets back to defend their 3A title, with 13 goals and six assists.
Kennedy Schammel, Owatonna, attacker, senior: Recorded 15 goals and seven assists to contribute to over half of the Huskies’ scoring and earn a 3A Ms. Soccer nomination.
Tenley Senden, Wayzata, forward, senior: Speedy 3A Ms. Soccer Finalist that put up 23 goals and 16 assists, helping clinch the state tournament’s No. 1 seed. College: Minnesota.
Becca Smith, White Bear Lake, midfielder, senior: Broke White Bear Lake’s career assist record as a junior — then added 11 more assists this year, plus 12 goals, with top vision and ball control. College: Kansas.
Matigann Vixayvong, Holy Angels, midfielder, senior: Dynamic playmaker and 1-on-1 attacker with 10 goals and five assists for the top 2A team. College: Nebraska.
Elle Wildman, East Ridge, midfielder, senior: “Quarterback” of East Ridge, which won a stacked Class 3A, Section 4 tournament, chipping in 18 goals, 12 assists. College: Iowa.
