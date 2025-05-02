No Section (Assign Gallery and Videos here)

Mankato West baseball vs. Mahtomedi in Saturday’s Star Tribune livestream

Watch on startribune.com: The No. 1-ranked Scarlets face the No. 4 Zephyrs in a Class 3A clash at 1 p.m.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 2, 2025 at 7:14PM

Star Tribune livestreams

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep softball and baseball games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

  • Thursday, May 8: Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. St. Louis Park baseball, 6 p.m.
    • Wednesday, May 19: White Bear Lake vs. Mounds View baseball at Target Field, 4:30 p.m.
      • Saturday, May 17 — Baseball Day Minnesota 2025:
        • Duluth Marshal vs. Montevideo, 10 a.m.
          • Perham vs. Rockford, 2 p.m.
            • Mounds View vs. Maple Grove, 4 p.m.
              • Chaska vs. Waconia, 7 p.m.

              Video on demand

              A full replay from this game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

              Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

              Star Tribune’s Baseball Hub

              For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Baseball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school baseball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

              about the writer

              about the writer

              Star Tribune staff

              See Moreicon

              More from No Section (Assign Gallery and Videos here)

              See More

              No Section (Assign Gallery and Videos here)

              Mankato West vs. Mahtomedi baseball: Watch Saturday

              card image

              Livestream on startribune.com: The No. 1-ranked Scarlets face the No. 4 Zephyrs in a Class 3A clash at 1 p.m.

              No Section (Assign Gallery and Videos here)

              Test of iframe

              card image

              No Section (Assign Gallery and Videos here)

              Homegazing