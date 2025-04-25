No Section (Assign Gallery and Videos here)

St. Louis Park softball vs. Bloomington Kennedy in Saturday’s Star Tribune livestream

Watch at 2:30 p.m. on startribune.com: Augustana commit Eva Taybior leads the Orioles against the Eagles and Emily Spencer, the program’s all-time leader in home runs.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 25, 2025 at 8:42PM
CARLOS GONZALEZ • cgonzalez@startribune.com (Carlos Gonzalez)

Star Tribune livestreams

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep softball and baseball games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

Video on demand

A full replay from this game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

Star Tribune’s Softball Hub

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Softball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school softball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

Star Tribune staff

