From lockdown defenders to quick forwards, talented players often made the difference for the top boys soccer teams across the state and across size classifications. We gathered some of those top players into a 25-player All-Star squad of our own.
Meet the 2024 All-Minnesota boys soccer team
The Minnesota Star Tribune’s selection of the top 25 high school boys soccer players across Minnesota.
We reached out to coaches at the top of their conferences and considered individual and team performances this season to put together our All-Minnesota team (in alphabetical order):
Mohammed Abdulrahman, Armstrong, midfielder, senior: Gifted dribbler and passer able to put his team in advantageous positions, with 10 assists and nine goals.
Kristian Baker, Blake, defender, senior: Led a Bears defense that conceded only nine goals, while scoring five of his own. Earned a Class 2A Mr. Soccer finalist nod.
Saul Bustos, Willmar, midfielder, senior: A skilled and versatile Class 2A Mr. Soccer finalist that could play both midfield and defense to control the field for the Cardinals.
Ike Deuel, Maple Grove, midfielder, senior: The key playmaker for undefeated Maple Grove with 11 assists, posing a constant threat with the ball at his feet.
Elijah Fearing, Woodbury, winger, senior: Speedy Suburban East Conference attacker scored sixteen goals and dished out 10 assists to help the Royals to a Section 4 title.
Jack Filhart, Two Rivers, defender, senior: Stalwart four-year starter at centerback for a team that conceded only six regular-season goals.
Abdullahi Geedi, St. Paul Central, attacker, senior: Topped the St. Paul City Conference in scoring with 14 goals — including two in a draw against No. 1 Washburn.
Juan Ibarra, Rochester Mayo, midfielder, senior: At defensive mid, only conceded four regular-season goals while on the field, and limited opponents to less than three shots per game.
Moses Kamara, Armstrong, forward, senior: With impressive speed and a powerful shot, scored 24 goals for Armstrong, often ones in clutch moments for the Falcons.
Jabari Kibisu, Totino-Grace, attacker, junior: A technical and fast attacker that scored 21 goals on the way to the Eagles’ Class 2A Section 4 title and state semifinal berth.
Frank Miller, Maple Grove, defender, senior: Mr. Soccer finalist that anchored the Crimson’s backline to a state semifinal and was voted top player in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
Jacob Oliver, St. Cloud Cathedral, attacker, junior: Scored a state-best 42 goals to lead the undefeated Crusaders’ high-scoring offense to 1A state semifinals.
Tommy Ott, Edina, defender, senior: Lockdown defender directed a Hornets backline that held tough opponents to a combined 13 goals and provided a set-piece scoring threat.
Elvis Hernandez Paz, Simley, midfielder, junior: Led Simley in offensive output with 16 goals that could come from either foot, plus 16 assists, often finding striker Michael Hernandez Ruiz.
Andrew Perry, Southwest Christian, attacker, senior: 23 goals and 10 assists helped Perry finish as a 1A Mr. Soccer finalist and section runners-up with the Stars.
Eli Ryan, Minnetonka, midfielder, senior: A box-to-box defensive midfielder, Mr. Soccer finalist and Lake Conference Player of the Year that rarely left the field for the Section 2 champs.
Kafema Sanoe, Champlin Park, forward, senior: With quality hold-up play and finishing, recorded 19 goals and eight assists that put the Rebels in position to win close games.
Ben Schramm, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, midfielder, senior: Honored as the Lake Superior Conference Player of the Year as the cog in the midfield of the four-time defending Section 7 champs.
Marlon Seahorn, Jr., Bloomington Kennedy, forward, junior: Recorded 27 goals as the difference-maker for the Class 3A, Section 6 runners-ups, topping his 23 from sophomore year.
Ronan Selbo, Minneapolis Washburn, midfielder, senior: Class 3A Mr. Soccer winner and the player to stop for undefeated Washburn, with 16 goals and seven assists.
Luke Sems, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, goalkeeper, senior: 6-5 keeper that moved from forward to net last year, conceding only 10 goals and shutting out top teams on the way to the 1A semifinals.
Donovan Sinicropi, Minnehaha Academy, midfielder, senior: Earned Class 1A Mr. Soccer honors and led the Independent Metro Athletic Conference with 22 goals, plus added 15 assists.
Ezra Straub, St. Paul Academy, midfielder, senior: A two-time 1A champion, dangerous in both defensive and attacking midfield roles for the top-ranked Spartans.
Sam Theobald, Rochester Lourdes, midfielder, senior: A 1A Mr. Soccer finalist, Theobald scored 15 goals and assisted nine, including some of teammate Blake Moynagh’s 30, en route to a Section 1 title and state semifinal.
Tenzing Walker, St. Paul Highland Park, attacker, senior: Earned St. Paul City Conference’s first-ever 1A Mr. Soccer, recording ten goals and four assists despite often playing defense.
