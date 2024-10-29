Her 62 goals for the Tigers broke a 20-year-old Minnesota State High School League record and sent St. Cloud Tech to a state tournament for the first time since 2001. The Bemidji State commit scored in every one of the Tigers’ matches, including a 2-1 section championship win over Alexandria. She helped transform a team that won zero games when Burkstrand was in eighth grade to a team that went 15-4-1 before losing 3-1 to Mankato East in the state quarterfinals.