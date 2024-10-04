A weekend of upsets? High school football predictors say Eden Prairie, Rocori have a chance

Jim says: These two neighbors are strong rivals. Elk River has run spectacularly in every game, its well-known Power-T still grinding up opponents to the tune of 463 yards per game. But as good as the Elks have been, they are not unbeatable. Andover figured out the formula two weeks ago in a 47-31 victory: Score early (and often), win the turnover battle and force Elk River to play from behind. These teams are very familiar with each other, so Rogers won’t be fazed by the Elk River offense. Stopping it, however, is a different prospect altogether. Even in its only loss, Elk River still rushed for 424 yards and five scores. The pick: Elk River 43, Rogers 24.