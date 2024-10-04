The Star Tribune’s David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen have both missed only five times in 18 tries at predicting high school football winners this season.
A weekend of upsets? High school football predictors say Eden Prairie, Rocori have a chance
Star Tribune reporters Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque pick the week’s biggest matchups, including the Star Tribune Game of the Week: Rogers at Elk River.
Minneapolis North Polars (3-2) at Totino-Grace Eagles (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday
David says: Kudos to the Polars for punching up beyond their weight class. Quarterback Logan Lachermeier (259.8 passing yards per game) has found a way to share one ball equally with all three of his top receivers — Jeremiah Jackson (26 receptions), Cordae Williams (23) and Anthony Deline (18). Advice to North? Start as fast as possible against an Eagles defense that has allowed only 14 points in the first half this season. The pick: Totino-Grace 28, Minneapolis North 21
Jim says: After a hard reset to its circumstances — a change in coaches and a drop-down in class from 6A to a more-appropriate 4A — Totino-Grace looks like its back to its rightful place among the state’s elite. The Eagles’ brawny defense will be tested against the explosive Polars, who have compiled battle scars as a Class 3A program playing its entire regular season against much larger schools. The pick: Totino-Grace 30, Minneapolis North 20
Minnetonka Skippers (5-0) at Eden Prairie Eagles (2-3), 7 p.m. Friday
David says: For a team capable of running the ball, Minnetonka struggles some with passing. The last thing a team can afford to be against Eden Prairie is one-dimensional. Keeping the Eagles off-balance or at least honest is important. Still, the Skippers remain capable of winning Friday. The pick: Minnetonka 31, Eden Prairie 24
Jim says: This is a first, at least in the last 30 years: Eden Prairie, long the flag-bearer for Minnesota high school football, facing the possibility of falling two games under .500? This seems like a classic trap game for the Skippers. They’re on the road after a big victory against a wounded and dangerous opponent. I’m calling for an upset, but is an Eden Prairie victory ever an upset? The pick: Eden Prairie 21, Minnetonka 19
Becker Bulldogs (5-0) at Rocori Spartans (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday
David says: This top Class 4A matchup features top-ranked Becker on the road against a capable Rocori team fresh of a homecoming-wrecking performance at Willmar. The Spartans chewed up 217 yards on 47 carries. Seniors Dylan Thompson (566 rushing yards) and Grant Tylutki (nine touchdowns in only 19 rushing attempts) key the Spartans’ minor upset. The pick: Rocori 24, Becker 21
Jim says: Rocori always tends to play its best as the playoffs get closer and right now, its offense is humming. Conversely, Becker’s defense has been fantastic, giving up only 22 total points. Becker doesn’t have to look far to find motivation: Rocori popped its undefeated bubble in the Section 8 championship game last year. I think the Bulldogs remember. The pick: Becker 33, Rocori 21
Rogers Royals (3-2) at Elk River Elks (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday
David says: Rogers must avoid losing for a second consecutive week at Elk River. The Royals, using Elk River’s field on a temporary basis while their football stadium is undergoing renovations, were beaten 16-13 last week on Monticello’s last-minute touchdown pass. Expect scoring both early and often Friday. Elk River’s three-headed rushing monster of Levi Harris, Brecken Keoraj and Gavin Schmidt have combined for 1,503 yards and 24 touchdowns. Rogers might stop one of two. But all three? Unlikely. The pick: Elk River 48, Rogers 35.
Jim says: These two neighbors are strong rivals. Elk River has run spectacularly in every game, its well-known Power-T still grinding up opponents to the tune of 463 yards per game. But as good as the Elks have been, they are not unbeatable. Andover figured out the formula two weeks ago in a 47-31 victory: Score early (and often), win the turnover battle and force Elk River to play from behind. These teams are very familiar with each other, so Rogers won’t be fazed by the Elk River offense. Stopping it, however, is a different prospect altogether. Even in its only loss, Elk River still rushed for 424 yards and five scores. The pick: Elk River 43, Rogers 24.
Senior running back Jeremy Fredericks scores on a 2-yard run in overtime and Zachary Wisemann makes good on the extra point, giving the Eagles the win over Class 6A, No. 3-ranked Minnetonka.