2025 geopolitical outlook: Prepare for a perilous year

And the international institutions whose mission it is to focus on keeping the peace or alleviating wartime misery are missing the mark, at best, said Ero. Mentioning Myanmar and Haiti — which along with Sudan, Ukraine and European security, Israel-Palestine, Iran vs. the U.S. and Israel, the Korean Peninsula, China-U.S., and, strikingly, the U.S. and Mexico, are on the ICG’s conflicts list — Ero said it “fits a pretty bleak picture, the humanitarian catastrophe, displacement, refugees scattered within their country and outside.” What “makes this period exceptional or appear worse is that the systems that we’ll usually rely on — either the United Nations, the European Union, multilateral, regional bodies like the African Union — they all appear to be failing or have been curtailed in their own mandate or peace and security.”