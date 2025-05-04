Brown: U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame debate crashes into the boards

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The fight over the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth, Minn., is unfolding like an early morning mini-mites game. The 5-year-olds are on the ice. People are screaming from the stands. Technically, the puck is moving, but it could be five or six centuries before anyone scores.
Last month, board members at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum floated the possibility of moving the hall to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. With a bonding proposal to renovate the X in the works, speculation abounds that the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, operated by USA Hockey, could be part of the deal.
Though the museum board has yet to approve any changes, this quickly became a political power play. The Iron Range’s storied hockey history rests at the heart of Minnesota’s claim as the State of Hockey. The problem, however, is that there are more angry Facebook comments than there are visitors to the northern Minnesota museum.
Last Saturday, about 150 people rallied along Hat Trick Avenue in Eveleth to keep the hall on the Iron Range. Several local and legislative officials spoke, including Sen. Grant Hauschild, a Hermantown DFLer, Sen. Rob Farnsworth, a Hibbing Republican, and freshman Rep. Cal Warwas, a Republican from my old stomping grounds in Clinton Township.
Their words were heartfelt. People of very different political views united under the righteous banner of hockey. But as I wrote last month, hope is not a strategy. There needs to be a winning game plan.
Days before the rally, Hauschild advanced an amendment to deny state funding to any project that removes the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum from the Iron Range. Farnsworth supported the amendment, giving it bipartisan support.