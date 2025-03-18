Brown: Iron Rangers drop gloves over U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, but region needs a win, not just a fight

Only 9,000 people visited the hockey museum in Eveleth last year. Those are rookie numbers, magnitudes less than any other major sport hall of fame. I’ve driven by the museum countless times my whole life, yet I’ve only visited once many years ago. It’s a nice place, but was dated even then. According to a museum board member, more people visit “The Big Stick,” a 110-foot, 5-ton hockey stick, in downtown Eveleth than they do the hall of fame out on the highway.