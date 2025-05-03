Olson: It’s closing time — state leaders need to get it done, head home

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The 2025 legislative session was never going to be a memorable endeavor with flashy policy bills flying through, tax rebate checks or splashy civic projects.
Two things worked to constrain action at the Capitol: A tight fiscal outlook and closely divided control of both the Senate and the House.
For Capitol insiders, these coming days before the scheduled May 19 adjournment are tense and dramatic, with lobbyists and reporters sitting on cold marble benches and floors as they wait outside closed-door meetings for Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders to emerge and drop hints at their decisions.
To those who tune in even casually in coming weeks, it’s going to look gnarly at times with occasional odd and fiery floor speeches about the state heading off a fiscal or moral cliff, crashing to the rocks, never to be reassembled.
Insiders these days are taking their cues from two women in the evenly divided House: Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, and former speaker, now the DFL Leader Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park.
If either one of them shows signs of melting down, we may be cruising toward the rocks, but I wouldn’t bet on it. Last week, they were both optimistic albeit braced for turbulence.