Where are Minnesota's best deer hunting regions? Things to know ahead of the 2024 opener.

Central Minnesota continues to have the healthiest and most productive deer population, and river floodplains will remain prime habitat for hunters in southern Minnesota. So far the deer harvest in the northeast region is faring better than last year, said Barb Keller, Big Game coordinator for the Fish & Wildlife Division of the Department of Natural Resources. The region remains the most restrictive area of the state. Harsh winters, in part, have diminished the deer population. Some, like Deer Permit Areas (DPA) 118 and 119 on the Canadian border in St. Louis and Lake counties, have a one-deer, bucks-only limit.