Escaped from their bottles, the genies of deregulation have carved out a shadowy realm where democracy itself need not apply. Indeed, nation-states have little sway; technology has eroded the notion of borders. Abrahamian points an accusing finger at many countries, but none is quite as complicit as the United States, where spoils go to the victor. Commonweal, moral integrity, even basic fairness: all grovel beneath the boot of manic greed.