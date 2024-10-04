In much of his fiction and nonfiction, including his well-received memoir “Brothers and Keepers,” the MacArthur “genius” grant recipient has traversed this particular thematic road, revealing hard, unsettling family secrets along the way — his brother’s 44-year stint in prison for a role in a robbery gone wrong; the conviction of his son for murder at the age of 16; the death of a nephew from a gunshot; and the poverty and racism that dogged the mostly Black neighborhood of Homewood in Pittsburgh, where he grew up. (”The Stories of John Edgar Wideman” is a good place to start if you’re looking to read his fiction, a fair amount of it set in Homewood.)