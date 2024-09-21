Will migration to Minnesota’s rural areas continue post-pandemic?

The investments in broadband across rural Minnesota are paying off, so telecommuting is a real possibility now in most places. Although housing prices have increased in rural areas, they are still significantly lower than in urban areas. For the price of a condo in Minneapolis, you can get a nice home with some acreage in rural Minnesota. The schools are back to normal and continue to be small, an important desire for some parents who feel their children might need extra attention from teachers after “the lost year” of the pandemic. Rural communities continue to be safe while Minneapolis and St. Paul are still plagued with narratives and perceptions, whether accurate or not, of increased violence. Lastly, jobs are actually plentiful, yes, even high-paying professional jobs, in rural regions due to continued economic growth and an aging population leaving the workforce.