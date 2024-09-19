Brehm: Why is this much wealth leaving Minnesota?

The primary culprit is likely Minnesota’s oppressive tax regime and hostile business climate. According to the nonpartisan Tax Foundation, Minnesota has the eighth highest state tax collections per capita and the 12th-highest state-local tax burden. After surveying more than 500 CEOs hailing from all over the country, Chief Executive magazine ranked Minnesota the ninth worst state to do business in, thanks in part to its having the highest corporate tax rate in the country and a growing panoply of unfriendly commercial regulations. In contrast, Texas was considered to be the best state for private enterprise, with Florida right behind it. Both those states enjoy enormous positive net migrations of income in the billions each year. The simple truth is that companies are relocating to places where they can do business better and families are resettling to regions where they can keep more of their hard-earned income. It’s all pretty rational.