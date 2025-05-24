What we know about the plane crash that killed alternative music executive Dave Shapiro

SAN DIEGO — A plane crash in San Diego that likely killed six people, including groundbreaking alternative music executive Dave Shapiro, happened as the private plane approached an airport whose runway lights were out in heavy fog, investigators said.
It could take a year to sort out exactly what happened to the plane that crashed into a neighborhood just before 4 a.m. Thursday. But investigators know there was thick fog, problems with the runway lights and a broken weather alert system, Dan Baker of the National Transportation Safety Board said.
Shapiro's death stunned the heavy metal and hard rock scene that grew out of the punk movement. The music agency he co-founded, Sound Talent Group, represented groups like Pierce The Veil, Parkway Drive, Sum 41 but also ventured into more pop acts like Hanson and Vanessa Carlton.
Also killed were Daniel Williams, a former drummer for the popular Ohio metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada as well as two employees of Shapiro's Sound Talent Group agency: Kendall Fortner, 24, and Emma Huke, 25. Authorities have not released information on all the victims.
The plane crash
The plane was headed from New Jersey to San Diego after a fueling stop in Kansas. It crashed about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from San Diego's Montgomery-Gibbs Executive airport. Eight people on the ground were hurt, none seriously.
Initial reports indicated the Cessna 550 Citation may have gone down after hitting power lines, but federal investigators have not confirmed that information.
The pilot of the plane acknowledged to an air traffic controller that the weather was not ideal and debated diverting to a different airport, according to audio of the conversation posted by LiveATC.net.