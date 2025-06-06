Supreme Court allows DOGE team to access Social Security systems with data on millions of Americans

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court handed the Trump administration two victories Friday in cases involving the Department of Government Efficiency, including giving it access to Social Security systems containing personal data on millions of Americans.
The justices also separately reined in orders seeking transparency at DOGE, the team once led by billionaire Elon Musk.
The court's conservative majority sided with the Trump administration in the first Supreme Court appeals involving DOGE. The three liberal justices dissented in both cases.
The DOGE victories come amid a messy breakup that started shortly after Musk's departure from the White House and has included threats to cut government contracts and a call for the president to be impeached.
In one case, the high court halted an order from a judge in Maryland restricting the team's access to the Social Security Administration under federal privacy laws.
''We conclude that, under the present circumstances, SSA may proceed to afford members of the SSA DOGE Team access to the agency records in question in order for those members to do their work,'' the court said in an unsigned order.
The agency holds sensitive data on nearly everyone in the country, including school records, salary details and medical information.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said the court's action creates ''grave privacy risks'' for millions of Americans by giving ''unfettered data access to DOGE regardless — despite its failure to show any need or any interest in complying with existing privacy safeguards, and all before we know for sure whether federal law countenances such access.'' Justice Sonia Sotomayor joined Jackson's opinion and Justice Elena Kagan said she also would have ruled against the administration.