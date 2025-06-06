Minneapolis

Federal grand jury indicts Minneapolis violence interrupters on felony gun charges

The two men already face Hennepin County charges in connection with a March shootout after a barbecue hosted by 21 Days of Peace.

By Deena Winter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 6, 2025 at 8:22PM
The Rev. Jerry McAfee speaks to the media while surrounded by 21 Days of Peace violence prevention workers after a Minneapolis City Council meeting at the Public Service Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, February 13, 2025. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A federal grand jury has indicted two Minneapolis violence interrupters on felony gun charges in connection with a March shootout after a north Minneapolis backyard barbecue.

Kashmir Khaliffa McReynolds and Alvin Anthony Watkins Jr. are charged with firing “about 43 bullets” into the dark “at no one in particular” in a residential neighborhood after someone fired about 30 bullets in their direction from an alley, according the indictment made public Friday. McReynolds was hit in the neck and torso but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The two men already face multiple state felony charges in connection with the incident.

The night of the shooting, they were working for a nonprofit called 21 Days of Peace, which is run by a prominent north Minneapolis pastor, the Rev. Jerry McAfee of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church. McAfee has done faith-based violence prevention work for decades. His church and two nonprofits have been awarded about a dozen violence prevention contracts totaling $1.6 million in recent years, city records show.

‘Grab my chop!’

The indictment says on March 10, after 21 Days of Peace hosted a barbecue, McReynolds and Watkins had clocked out but were still hanging out around 9 p.m. when someone fired about 30 bullets in their direction in the 3600 block between Queen and Penn Avenues.

They ran for cover, and McReynolds laid on the ground near the alley and 36th Avenue, pulled out a Ruger pistol and began firing toward a house he believed the gunfire originated, the charges say. Watkins returned to the area of the shooting and McReynolds yelled “grab my chop! (semi-automatic)” which he said was in the backseat of a car. Watkins grabbed a pistol and fired it from near the alley, the indictment says.

Even though no other shots were fired at them after the initial hail of gunfire, McReynolds and Watkins fired about 43 rounds in and around the alley and at the intersection of 36th and Queen avenues, prosecutors allege.

Watkins is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and McReynolds is charged with a felony alleging he gave Watkins the gun knowing he was prohibited by law from having one. Watkins was not allowed to possess a firearm because of past convictions, including third-degree drug possession, two convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm and three convictions for second-degree assault. McReynolds has no felony convictions in Minnesota.

The indictment says McReynolds was working as an armed security guard for 21 Days of Peace and carried firearms to protect the violence interrupters, who are normally unarmed. Watkins is barred from having firearms due to prior felony convictions. The indictment says McReynolds had a permit to carry a firearm but didn’t have a license to be an armed bodyguard.

Violence interrupters under scrutiny

Violence interrupters often are former gang members who have criminal backgrounds and use their street smarts and connections to help defuse conflicts before they turn violent. Violence interrupters working for the city aren’t allowed to be armed, but McAfee has said the men were working on a state contract.

State lawmakers earmarked $3 million for 21 Days of Peace in 2023 to do violence prevention work in 2023-2024. This year, Senate President Bobby Joe Champion introduced a bill awarding the nonprofit another $1 million to do “social equity building and community engagement activities.” After a flurry of stories about Champion having done legal work for McAfee, the money is not in the jobs bill awaiting passage by lawmakers.

Related Coverage

Minneapolis

Minneapolis violence prevention contracts riddled with red flags as city tries to clamp down

Minneapolis

Bill would give $1 million to nonprofit run by violence interrupter whose Minneapolis contract was pulled after shootout, threats

Minneapolis

Minneapolis withdraws violence interrupter from consideration for contract after shooting

McAfee has been in the news since February, when he interrupted a Minneapolis City Council committee meeting and went on a five-minute diatribe when the council considered temporarily moving some violence prevention programs to Hennepin County.

A few weeks later, council members were stunned when the city’s Neighborhood Safety Department recommended his nonprofit called Salem, Inc., get a nearly $650,000 one-year contract to interrupt violence. But the contract was pulled for “review” hours after McReynolds and Watkins were charged by the county. The Neighborhood Safety Department could not provide an update on the status of that contract.

about the writer

about the writer

Deena Winter

Reporter

Deena Winter is Minneapolis City Hall reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Thompson found guilty of murder in car crash that killed 5 young women

card image

After deliberating for two days, a Hennepin County jury found Thompson guilty on all counts of third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide.

Minneapolis

Federal grand jury indicts Minneapolis violence interrupters on felony gun charges

card image

News & Politics

U proposes 7% cuts to academic programs, largest tuition hike in more than a decade

card image