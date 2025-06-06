Federal grand jury indicts Minneapolis violence interrupters on felony gun charges

A federal grand jury has indicted two Minneapolis violence interrupters on felony gun charges in connection with a March shootout after a north Minneapolis backyard barbecue.
Kashmir Khaliffa McReynolds and Alvin Anthony Watkins Jr. are charged with firing “about 43 bullets” into the dark “at no one in particular” in a residential neighborhood after someone fired about 30 bullets in their direction from an alley, according the indictment made public Friday. McReynolds was hit in the neck and torso but his injuries were not life-threatening.
The two men already face multiple state felony charges in connection with the incident.
The night of the shooting, they were working for a nonprofit called 21 Days of Peace, which is run by a prominent north Minneapolis pastor, the Rev. Jerry McAfee of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church. McAfee has done faith-based violence prevention work for decades. His church and two nonprofits have been awarded about a dozen violence prevention contracts totaling $1.6 million in recent years, city records show.
‘Grab my chop!’
The indictment says on March 10, after 21 Days of Peace hosted a barbecue, McReynolds and Watkins had clocked out but were still hanging out around 9 p.m. when someone fired about 30 bullets in their direction in the 3600 block between Queen and Penn Avenues.
They ran for cover, and McReynolds laid on the ground near the alley and 36th Avenue, pulled out a Ruger pistol and began firing toward a house he believed the gunfire originated, the charges say. Watkins returned to the area of the shooting and McReynolds yelled “grab my chop! (semi-automatic)” which he said was in the backseat of a car. Watkins grabbed a pistol and fired it from near the alley, the indictment says.
Even though no other shots were fired at them after the initial hail of gunfire, McReynolds and Watkins fired about 43 rounds in and around the alley and at the intersection of 36th and Queen avenues, prosecutors allege.
Watkins is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and McReynolds is charged with a felony alleging he gave Watkins the gun knowing he was prohibited by law from having one. Watkins was not allowed to possess a firearm because of past convictions, including third-degree drug possession, two convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm and three convictions for second-degree assault. McReynolds has no felony convictions in Minnesota.