For ‘Legally Blonde’ star, ‘being underestimated is her secret superpower’

Kathryn Brunner is not just playing Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde” in the Ordway Center’s touring production. She is also partly playing herself in the ditz-to-Harvard Law School story.
She says Elle, who gets dumped by her boyfriend and finds her intellectual power at Harvard University, is someone she knows under her skin. And it’s not just because Brunner can quote the hit 2001 movie, which starred Reese Witherspoon as Elle, on which the musical is based chapter and verse.
“I’ve seen the movie 50-something times,” Brunner said. “And I like the fact that being underestimated is her secret superpower.”
We caught up with the Philadelphia native, the daughter of educators who earned her bachelor’s degree in musical theater at Temple University and a master’s in nutrition from American University, ahead of her Ordway engagement that opens Tuesday in St. Paul for a six-day run.
Q: How familiar is Elle to you?
A: A lot. It’s my favorite role to play. I’ve played her in different parts of my life, like once when I just came out of a really bad breakup. It served as a confidence boost then. And now that I’m married and at a more mature age, it resonates differently as female empowerment.
Q: What do you like about the role and the show?
A: The story is funny but also heartfelt. I think a lot of women — well, not just women — everyone can relate in some capacity to not being appreciated for your true gifts.