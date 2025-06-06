For ‘Legally Blonde’ star, ‘being underestimated is her secret superpower’

A: It could be done very seriously with lots of physicality. It could be played like a caricature or a stereotype. But it’s so important to make her relatable so that people can root for her as much as possible. I love to show her deep emotional arc of going to Harvard for one reason but then realizing that, gosh, I love helping the underdog. She starts off not minding being the hot girlfriend. But she soon gets beyond being a cutie.