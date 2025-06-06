Government moves to drop Sheetz discrimination case as Trump targets key civil rights tool

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following a better-than-expected report on the U.S. job market. The S&P 500 index rose 1% in early trading Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 429 points, or 1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.2%. U.S. employers slowed their hiring last month, but still added a solid 139,000 jobs amid uncertainty over President Donald Trump's trade wars. Lululemon Athletica sank after lowering its profit forecast for the full year. Treasury yields rose in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 4.47%. Markets in Asia and Europe were mixed.