There is no way to fully restore the lost landscape. The 20-foot falls have been dammed, diminished and girdled in concrete to hold them in place. The river is a fraction of its original width. Spirit Island — Wíta Wanáǧi — once rose in the middle of the river; it was so sacred that Dakota women traveled there to give birth. It was quarried for its limestone to build the mills and the city; hacked and chiseled and dredged until there was nothing left. Much of the five-acre site featured unappealing stretches of concrete, rubble and stagnant water.