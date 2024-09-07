Vikings players to watch: Reshaping the roster from backfield to secondary

Jones spent seven years in Green Bay, finishing last season with five straight 100-yard games to fuel the Packers’ surge to the playoffs. But Green Bay cut him in March after the two sides were unable to rework his contract. The next day, Jones was a Viking. He crosses the St. Croix River at age 29, when NFL running backs are called old. But, Jones said during training camp, “I definitely still got a lot of juice. When they talk about the best backs in the league, I’m not mentioned in that top five. Honestly, I feel like I’m the best all-around back when it comes to catching out of the backfield, running and protecting.”