Veteran film critic Marshall Fine picks the quintessential Minnesota movie

A: I walked into the Minnesota Daily my first day as a freshman and told them I would review whatever they had, not recognizing that they had older journalists who had been doing that kind of stuff for years. I would write a review on everything that I saw and turn it in. Then one Friday of my freshman year, I opened up the paper’s entertainment section and there were 12 of my reviews. The editor told me that he was given a bunch of extra pages at the last minute. He looked around and saw the big pile of stuff I had been turning in and ran them.