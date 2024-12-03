Vang: Courting rituals, a stuffed chicken and egg rolls (and eye rolls) at Hmong New Year

By the end of the day, I felt the weight of cultural preservation more acutely than ever. It was not just about teaching my kids or navigating curious in-laws — it was about carrying the memories of myself as a 10-year-old girl running through the old Civic Center before dawn, watching my father, Ying Vang, organize one of the largest Hmong New Year festivals in the country with 50,000 people attending every day. It was about holding onto the pride I felt in high school when former St. Paul Mayor George Latimer publicly thanked my dad with a certificate of appreciation for his work resettling Hmong refugees in St. Paul and coordinating the Hmong New Year celebration. Another vivid memory from those years was being 17 years old and falling in love with a Vietnamese boy at the celebration. We didn’t toss balls, but he purchased and gave me flowers. That’s another courting ritual during the festival.