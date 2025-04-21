Brehm: I became Catholic in part because of Pope Francis

I knew nothing of Catholicism and expected to be intimidated by the liturgy and a holier-than-thou cleric. Instead, I never felt more welcomed. Father Dan Griffith, who now serves as the Basilica’s rector, was the head priest at the time. And each week his uplifting homilies, influenced mightily by Pope Francis, preached love and compassion and also reminded us of the destructiveness of sin. He reinforced to the parishioners that God loves us more than we could ever understand — just the way we are.